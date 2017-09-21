Rafinha confirms rejecting offers from EPL

Berlin, September 21: Arsenal and Chelsea target Rafinha has revealed he rejected offers from England and Spain this summer.
The Bayern Munich defender has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past, while more recently Chelsea have tracked him.
The Blues were said to be monitoring the Brazilian this summer as part of their search for a new right wing-back.
Chelsea ended up signing Davide Zappacosta from Torino on deadline day, but Rafinha has now revaled he snubbed offers from England earlier in the window.
"Bayern's bosses know I already had offers from England and Spain before the season started," Rafinha told Sport Bild.
"I have Bayern in my heart and I always give 100 per cent, they can always count on me.
"Therefore, I think those responsible understand that I really want to play, otherwise I will have to think about my future."