Rangers Captain James Tavernier Critiques Disgraceful Performance After Europa League Loss

Rangers' captain, James Tavernier, expressed his frustration after a 3-0 defeat to Brann in Danny Rohl's debut match as manager. The loss in Norway marked a low point in what has been a challenging season for the team. Tavernier criticised the players for their lacklustre performance, stating, "It's just a disgraceful performance, it's as simple as that," according to BBC Sport.

The defeat leaves Rangers at the bottom of the Europa League standings with no points from three matches. This extends their winless streak in the competition to six games, their longest ever. Rohl, who recently replaced Russell Martin, acknowledged the team's shortcomings and vowed to address them quickly.

After the match, Rohl took responsibility for improving Rangers' fortunes. He emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards at the club. "We have high standards, and we should have high standards at Rangers," he stated. Despite acknowledging Brann's superiority on the day, he is determined to see progress in upcoming matches.

Tavernier highlighted issues with aggression and effort among players. He noted that some players only show aggression after losses instead of during matches. "We were just second best to first ball, second balls, not enough fight," he said. He stressed that fighting spirit should be inherent in Rangers players.

Rohl observed individual performances and team dynamics closely during the match. He identified areas needing improvement and aims to find solutions quickly. "I saw a lot about individual performances, but more and more as well how we act as a group," he remarked.

Upcoming Challenges

Rangers are set to face Kilmarnock at Ibrox in Rohl's first Scottish Premiership match as manager. The team is under pressure to secure a win and improve their league standing. Rohl is focused on making necessary changes swiftly to achieve better results.

Tavernier believes that motivation must come from within each player rather than being taught by coaches. "He [Rohl] can give us the best opportunity, but it comes from within as a player to fight," he explained. The captain is eager for his teammates to demonstrate more determination on the field.

The recent loss has intensified scrutiny on both players and management at Rangers. Fans expressed dissatisfaction with club leadership following the defeat. However, Tavernier insists that it is up to the players themselves to turn things around by showing greater commitment and effort during matches.