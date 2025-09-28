Not Andy Pycroft! This Former Player is Match Referee in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

Football Rangers Secure First Scottish Premiership Win Against Livingston Thanks To Max Aarons' Late Goal Max Aarons scored a dramatic late goal to give Rangers a 2-1 victory over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. James Tavernier opened the scoring, while Mohamad Sylla equalised for Livingston before Aarons' heroics sealed the win. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Aarons' decisive goal in the 94th minute secured Rangers' first win of the Scottish Premiership season, overcoming Livingston 2-1 on Sunday. This victory prevented Rangers from experiencing their longest-ever winless streak. Aarons found the bottom-left corner during second-half stoppage time, ensuring a dramatic end to the match.

James Tavernier opened the scoring for Rangers in the 23rd minute. Oliver Antman assisted him with a precise pass, allowing Tavernier to execute an impressive close-range finish. Just five minutes later, Rangers were awarded a penalty when Nicolas Raskin was fouled by Stevie May inside the box.

Tavernier's attempt from the penalty spot was thwarted by Jerome Prior's excellent save, keeping Livingston within reach at halftime. Despite this setback, Tavernier has been a standout performer this season, having scored three Premiership goals so far, more than any other player on his team.

The second half saw Rangers lament missed opportunities as Mohamad Sylla equalised for Livingston in the 68th minute. Sylla connected with Adam Montgomery's precise cross to level the score. As the match seemed destined for a draw, Aarons capitalised on Raskin's corner to secure victory and ignite celebrations among Rangers' travelling fans.

Nicolas Raskin has also been instrumental this season, providing two assists in the Premiership so far, including one in this match. His contributions have been vital for Russell Martin's side as they navigate through challenging fixtures.

Aarons' late winner not only secured three points but also helped Rangers avoid setting an unwanted club record of seven league matches without a win. The team has now triumphed in ten of their last eleven away games against Livingston across all competitions, including their last seven consecutive victories there.

This hard-fought win marks a significant moment for Rangers as they aim to build momentum in their campaign. With key players like Tavernier and Raskin stepping up, they will look to continue their positive form in upcoming matches.