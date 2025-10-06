Rangers Football Club Sacks Under-Pressure Manager Russell Martin After Disappointing Results

Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford

Rangers Football Club has terminated the contract of manager Russell Martin after a series of poor results, including a draw with Falkirk. The team struggles in the Scottish Premiership and has faced criticism for lack of scoring. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Russell Martin's tenure as the manager of Rangers has ended. The 1-1 draw against Falkirk on Sunday was the tipping point for the club's management, who announced his dismissal shortly after the match. Appointed in the summer, Martin, along with Kevin Thelwell, the new director of football, faced criticism due to a string of poor performances.

Rangers' exit from Champions League qualifying was harsh, losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge. Their Europa League campaign has also been disappointing, with losses in both fixtures. In the Scottish Premiership, they sit eighth, trailing leaders Hearts by 11 points and rivals Celtic by nine.

Despite having a high possession rate of 62.9%, second only to Celtic's 71.6%, Rangers have struggled offensively under Martin. They have scored just six league goals, with only Aberdeen and St Mirren netting fewer. Their expected goals (xG) tally is seventh in the league at 9.1.

Assistant head coach Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson will also leave their positions. Rangers expressed gratitude for Russell and his team's hard work during their tenure and wished them success in future endeavours.

Rangers' defensive record has been concerning as well. They have managed just one clean sheet despite facing only 25 shots on target, which is the third-best total in Scotland's top division. Their shot conversion rate stands at a low 6.5%, better only than Aberdeen's 4.4%.

After surrendering their lead against Falkirk, Martin had to be escorted from the stadium as fans voiced their frustrations. In a brief statement, Rangers acknowledged that while transitions take time, results have not met expectations.

Martin's sole league win came against Livingston last week. However, this was not enough to offset their poor form overall. The club's leadership felt compelled to make changes to improve their standing and performance moving forward.

The decision marks a significant shift for Rangers as they aim to recover from recent setbacks and improve their position in domestic and European competitions.