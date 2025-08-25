Football Rangers Prepare For A Season-Defining Week Ahead Of Crucial Matches, Joe Rothwell States Joe Rothwell emphasises the importance of upcoming matches for Rangers in both the Champions League and Scottish Premiership. Wins are essential to boost confidence and improve their season performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 21:36 [IST]

Joe Rothwell sees a pivotal week ahead for Rangers as they gear up for significant matches in the Champions League and Scottish Premiership. Russell Martin has had a challenging start, becoming the first permanent manager at Rangers to win only three of his initial nine games, with four draws and two losses.

Rangers have already drawn their first three league games this season, leaving them six points behind Celtic before the upcoming Old Firm derby on Sunday. Their chances of advancing in the Champions League are slim after a 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at Ibrox last week. Rothwell believes victories against Brugge and Celtic could rejuvenate their season amid mounting pressure.

"Wednesday night is a massive game for us," Rothwell stated. "If we can go there and turn that tie around, then it'll obviously give us massive confidence going into the weekend game." He emphasised the importance of these two major games in different competitions, aiming to play Champions League football.

The team faced boos from fans during their loss to Brugge and again during their recent draw with St. Mirren. Rothwell acknowledged the supporters' frustration but hopes they will rally behind the team during this crucial period.

Rothwell expressed understanding of the fans' disappointment, saying, "The fans just want the results and we want to give it to them and at the minute it's just not quite going how we want it to go." He urged supporters to stay united with the team as they strive for better outcomes.

Martin's tenure has been tough, as he is only the second manager since John Greig in 1978 to not win any of his first three league games. This adds pressure as Rangers aim for a turnaround in both domestic and European competitions.

If Rangers manage to secure wins this week, it could mark a turning point for their season. The team aims to carry momentum from potential victories into future matches, hoping these efforts will define their campaign positively.