Football Rangers Confirm Cyriel Dessers Departure And Welcome Youssef Chermiti; Celtic Signs Sebastian Tounekti Cyriel Dessers leaves Rangers for Panathinaikos after two years. Rangers sign Youssef Chermiti from Everton and Derek Cornelius on loan. Celtic adds Sebastian Tounekti from Hammarby. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Cyriel Dessers has officially departed from Rangers to join Panathinaikos after spending two years at Ibrox. His exit was anticipated by Russell Martin following the Old Firm derby. During his time with Rangers, Dessers played 115 matches across all competitions, scoring 52 goals. However, this season he struggled for playing time, starting only twice in seven appearances and scoring once.

Rangers have strengthened their squad with two new additions. Youssef Chermiti has signed a four-year deal from Everton. He had limited opportunities at Everton, featuring in just 24 games and starting only two. Russell Martin praised Chermiti as a young striker with significant potential. Additionally, Derek Cornelius has joined on a season-long loan from Marseille, with an option to purchase at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Celtic made a notable signing on deadline day by acquiring Sebastian Tounekti from Hammarby for an undisclosed fee. The 23-year-old has committed to a five-year contract with the Scottish champions. Tounekti joined Hammarby in February and made 27 appearances, contributing three goals and five assists. Brendan Rodgers expressed his excitement about Tounekti's arrival, stating that he will enhance Celtic's attacking options significantly.

Adam Idah has left Celtic to join Swansea City for a reported £6 million fee, signing a five-year contract with the Championship club. Idah initially joined Celtic on loan in February 2024 before making the move permanent last August. During his time at Celtic, he scored 29 goals in 76 appearances across all competitions.

Celtic is reportedly seeking a replacement for Idah and is linked with Kelechi Iheanacho. Iheanacho recently terminated his contract with Sevilla by mutual consent on deadline day. The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward could be a potential addition to bolster Celtic's attacking lineup.

Rangers' recent signings aim to strengthen their squad depth following Dessers' departure. Chermiti's arrival brings fresh talent to their forward line, while Cornelius adds defensive options with the possibility of a permanent move next year. These strategic moves reflect Rangers' commitment to maintaining competitive performance in upcoming matches.

Celtic's acquisition of Tounekti is seen as a strategic move to enhance their attacking prowess. Brendan Rodgers believes Tounekti will bring added intent and make a significant impact on the team's performance. As both clubs adjust their squads, fans eagerly anticipate how these changes will influence their respective campaigns in the coming months.