Ranieri replaces Jokanovic as Fulham coach

London, November 14: Slavisa Jokanovic has been sacked by Fulham with Claudio Ranieri appointed as the Premier League club's new manager.
With Fulham bottom of the Premier League following six consecutive defeats, the most recent of which was Sunday's 0-2 loss at Liverpool, Jokanovic's departure was confirmed on Wednesday.
And Ranieri, who won the Premier League at Leicester City, will replace the Serbian at Craven Cottage.
Fulham said Ranieri has signed a "multi-year" contract and he will be tasked with dragging them out of relegation trouble.
Fulham chairman Shahid Khan said he had taken the decision reluctantly but felt a change was needed.
"I wasn't anticipating having to make this announcement related to Slavisa and wish the circumstances were such that I didn't have to," Khan said.
"But our path this season has led me to make what I know is the correct decision, at the right time, for our players, the club and our supporters."
The much-travelled Ranieri won the Premier League title with unfancied Leicester in 2016 and most recently coached French side Nantes.
The 67-year-old has worked with Valencia and Atletico Madrid in Spain, Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in Italy and also had a four-year spell in England with Fulham's neighbours Chelsea.
"Making a change without having the right answer or succession plan was not an option, so having someone of Claudio's calibre ready to accept our challenge was comforting but, most of all, essential," Khan said.
"Claudio is risk-free and ready-made for the Premier League, and particularly so for what we need at this moment at Fulham.
"His recent body of work with Leicester City is literally legendary, and then you look at Claudio's experience with Chelsea and big clubs throughout Europe, and it's pretty evident we are welcoming an extraordinary football man to Fulham Football Club."
