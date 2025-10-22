Football Marcus Rashford Aims For Starting Role In Clasico Following Champions League Success After a stellar performance in the Champions League, Marcus Rashford is eager to secure a starting position for Barcelona's upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid. His recent contributions have made him a key player for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marcus Rashford is eager to secure a starting position for Barcelona in the upcoming Clasico against Real Madrid. His recent performance in the Champions League against Olympiacos was impressive, contributing significantly to the team's 6-2 victory. Rashford scored twice and won a penalty that Lamine Yamal converted. This season, Rashford has been involved in five goals in the Champions League, matching Anthony Gordon and Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona's focus now shifts to their match against Real Madrid on Sunday. The teams are closely matched, with only two points separating them after nine LaLiga games. Rashford expressed his excitement about the upcoming Clasico, stating, "The Clasico is a great game and that's why I've come here, for this number of games. I am looking forward to it, I hope we win."

Rashford's influence extends beyond scoring goals. In the game against Olympiacos, he had four shots, sharing the highest number with a teammate. Only Yamal attempted more dribbles than Rashford's five during the match. Barcelona's six-goal feat in this game marked their first such achievement since their memorable 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in March 2017.

The team under Hansi Flick has been prolific this season, scoring 33 goals across all competitions. Only Bayern Munich has scored more with 40 goals. Rashford commented on the team's performance: "This is a very good team to enjoy your football in. I'm pleased with the performance today, especially in the second half."

Barcelona has been dominant over Real Madrid recently, winning their last four encounters across all competitions. They have an opportunity to achieve five consecutive victories against Madrid for only the second time in El Clasico history. The previous streak occurred between 2008 and 2010 under Pep Guardiola.

Rashford's versatility is evident as he adapts to different roles within the team. He stated his preference for playing on the wing but emphasized his willingness to contribute wherever needed: "I prefer to play on the wing, but I don't care. I intend to help and do the best I can."

The English forward appreciates the demanding nature of Flick's management style: "The manager is very demanding of us. The intensity is one of the main things." He believes that maintaining high intensity and intent is crucial for scoring goals and overcoming tough opponents.

As Barcelona prepares for their clash with Real Madrid, they aim to build on their recent performances and continue their winning streak against their rivals.