How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Football Rashford Expresses Desire To Remain At Barcelona Following Manchester United Loan Period Marcus Rashford aims to extend his stay at Barcelona after his loan from Manchester United. He has excelled in LaLiga, leading in goal involvements and expressing his enjoyment of the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Marcus Rashford is keen to remain at Barcelona after his loan from Manchester United concludes. He joined the Spanish club on a season-long loan during the summer, having lost favour with Ruben Amorim at United. Rashford has quickly adapted to LaLiga, leading Barcelona in goal involvements with nine across all competitions. He shares the top scorer position with Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, each netting five goals.

Rashford's performance has been impressive, especially after scoring twice in a 6-1 Champions League victory over Olympiacos. Only Pedri has created more chances for Barcelona this season than Rashford, who has made 20 opportunities. His contract with Manchester United runs until 2028, but his loan deal includes an option for Barcelona to purchase him permanently.

The England international expressed his desire to stay in Spain, telling ESPN, "Oh yeah, for sure," when asked about extending his time at Barcelona. He added that playing for such a historic club is an honour and that sometimes a change is necessary after spending 23 years with Manchester United.

Rashford believes that everything happens for a reason and feels now is the right time for him to be at Barcelona. He mentioned previous discussions with the club that didn't materialise but sees this as his chance to make it happen. Rashford takes each day as it comes, focusing on continuous improvement.

"The key thing for me is just to continue to improve because when you retire, you're going to miss everything—the good stuff, the bad stuff—you're going to miss it about the sport," he said. His main focus remains on winning matches, which aligns with the club's demands.

Upcoming Challenges

Rashford is no stranger to intense rivalries from his time at Manchester United and aims to make an impact in El Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday. With Raphinha recently returning from injury, Hansi Flick might consider starting Rashford on the left flank.

Rashford's journey at Barcelona reflects his adaptability and determination to succeed in new environments. As he continues to contribute significantly on the field, his future with the club looks promising if both parties agree on a permanent move.