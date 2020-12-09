Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

RB Leipzig 3-2 Manchester United: Comeback falls short as Solskjaer's men crash out

By Daniel Lewis
Angelino - cropped
Manchester United exited the Champions League with a 2-3 loss away at RB Leipzig, the German side advancing through.

Red Bull Arena, December 9: RB Leipzig held off a dramatic late fightback from Manchester United at the Red Bull Arena to win 3-2 and qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League at their opponents' expense.

United won the reverse fixture 5-0 in October and only needed a point on Tuesday to advance from a tight Group H but found themselves two goals down inside 13 minutes.

Manchester City loanee Angelino fired in an early opener for Leipzig and then set up Amadou Haidara as the hosts took apart United's five-man defence with ease.

1
2170558

Justin Kluivert added a third but Bruno Fernandes' penalty and substitute Paul Pogba's header 135 seconds later – credited as a Harry Maguire goal – gave the visitors hope.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

But last season's semi-finalists Leipzig held on to move a point above their opponents and progress, with Paris Saint-Germain – whose game with Istanbul Basaksehir was halted due to allegations of racist remarks by the fourth official – also now set to qualify.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Warner ruled out of first Test
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More