RB Leipzig eye permanent move for Everton star Ademola Lookman

Bengaluru, July 22: German giants RB Leipzig are preparing a £17million bid to persuade Everton to let them sign winger Ademola Lookman on a permanent deal.
The young Englishman spent a successful season on loan with the Bundesliga club last season after being told he was not ready for regular first team action at Goodison Park.
The England under-21 international made such an impact that Leipzig now want to snap him up on a full-time basis but so far they have found Everton unwilling to do business.
They have already seen two bids knocked by for the 20-year-old, the last one set at £14m plus add-ons. But they are ready to increase their offer for the highly-rated London born player, who it is understood is keen on making the switch to Germany on a permanent basis.
Coach Ralf Rangnick on Saturday (July 21) admitted he wants to get his man, but it is up to Everton boss Marco Silva if they want to do business.
Rangnick said: "I would imagine it is well know that we would like to see the player with us. But he's Everton's, and as long as we can not reach an agreement with them, he's still part of Everton.
"It does not help us to give any developing reports. We have to see if it works."
Lookman has reported back for pre-season training with Everton, where he has held discussions with new boss Silva about his future.
The player signed for £8m from Charlton two years ago believes he needs regular playing time to help him develop from a player with huge potential to the finished article. His stay in Germany saw him make huge strides in that journey, but he is concerned his progress may stall if he spends most of next season on the bench at Goodison Park.
Silva himself is looking to add to his attacking options at Everton, and attempting to sign Richarlison from Watford for £50m suggests Lookman may not be high up in his thoughts. But the Merseyside club are said to value the youngster at £20m which is why they have snubbed the first two bids received from Leipzig.
