Real close to signing Icardi and Milinkovic-Savic

Kolkata, August 10: Real Madrid are targeting two main players in this summer transfer window, according to reports in Spanish media.
Galacticos are eyeing Argentina centre forward Mauro Icardi as a possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Madrid giants are also now the favourites to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the Premier League transfer window closed.
Milinkovic-Savic is considered to be one of the most-talented young central midfielders in Europe. Many Premier League sides including Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest to sign the 23-year-old.
Milinkovic-Savic can play in various positions in the midfield and it is always beneficial for the manager to have a versatile player like him in the squad. But Lazio is unlikely to sell him unless they get a transfer fee around £98 million.
There are also rumours that Luka Modric will leave Real this summer and is eyeing a move to Inter.
Modric might be thinking that in his age it would be easier for him to adjust himself to the style of play in Serie A as the pace is slower in Italian League than La Liga.
If Modric leaves Real, then they will surely need a central midfielder the and the best option available for them will be Milinkovic-Savic.
Icardi is also in the wishlist of Real as the new manager Julen Lopetegui wishes to have him as the centre forward of his team.
The addition of Icardi and Milinkovic-Savic will surely make Real stronger as a team.