Real Madrid agree deal for Spanish keeper, not de Gea

Madrid, November 17: Spanish giants Real Madrid have turned their attentions away from Manchester United keeper David de Gea after agreeing a deal to land keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to reports in Spain.
This will be a music to the ears of the Manchester United fans all over the globe who have seen their beloved keeper being courted by the Spanish capital club for almost three years now.
The Champions League holders have been in the market for a new number one to succeed Keylor Navas between the sticks and De Gea was their first choice which was very well a public knowledge.
The Spaniard has been top of their wishlist since 2015 when they were on the brink of bringing him back to Madrid only for the deal to collapse because of a broken fax machine.
Now, it appears United fans can be happy because Zinedine Zidane has a new target in mind.
According to respected Spanish journalist Pipi Estrada, Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
He told a Spanish TV show: "Kepa and Real Madrid have already reached an agreement.”
Arrizabalaga would come at a much cheaper cost than De Gea with his contract expiring in the summer.
And Marca claim the 23-year-old also has a £17.85million release clause in his contract if they wanted to land him in the January transfer window.
Arrizabalaga was questioned over a potential move to the La Liga rivals but refused to comment on the rumours.
He told El Correo: “Of course I know of the rumours, I can see them and hear them, you know they exist but I know my situation better than that.
“They don’t make me nervous and I’m keeping calm.”
This would be a bad news for De Gea who probably wanted to join Real Madrid in future and that is why he did not renew his contract with the Red Devils which runs out in 2019.