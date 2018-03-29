Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Junior snubs Neymar comparisons, wants to forge own path

Bengaluru, March 29: Real Madrid-bound young forward Vinicius Junior has revealed his desire to forge his own path in world football after continuous comparison with his compatriot Neymar. Real Madrid agreed to sign 16-year-old attacker for a sum of €45 million from Brazilian club Flamengo last summer. The Brazilian youngster's transfer will formally be completed only when the attacker turns 18 as that is the legal age for a Brazilian player to move outside.
Vinicius is currently on loan at Flamengo and will only switch to Spain in 2020. The attacker has developed through the ranks of Flamengo and has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Brazilian football for the last couple of seasons.
Vinícius Júnior: "I do not pay attention to the comparisons (with Neymar), but I have always followed him."— Spectating Madrid (@Spectate_Madrid) March 27, 2018
"I have more contact with him nowadays and, when I watch him play, I try to take things to improve myself." pic.twitter.com/q5knJHw1Em
Seeing his flare and potential, many pundits have already started comparing him with world's most expensive player, PSG star Neymar, who came through Brazilian side Santos and moved to Barcelona and then France.
But the teenage sensation has made it clear he does not want to be compared to Neymar as he is aiming to make his own name. He, however, says he looks up to Neymar for ways to improve his own game.
"I don't pay attention to the comparisons, but I have always followed Neymar," said Vinicius in an interview with goal.com. "I have more contact with him nowadays and, when I watch him play, I try to take things to improve myself. I don't want to be another Neymar, I want to build my own career and spread happiness for everyone from Brazil."
Vinicius, a forward who can also play in the right wing, has notched six goals and one assist in 33 first-team appearances for Flamengo in his first senior season so far. And according to the youngster, he wants to build his development furthermore by winning silverware with his current side before joining the La Liga powerhouse.
He added: “Everyone in the youth team dreams about that and it’s no different for me. The dream is to win the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian league title, to have at least one big day with Flamengo.
“Flamengo was the club that helped me when I needed it. I have been here since I was 10 years old. When I step out onto the pitch, I always remember my first day at Flamengo and everyone who helped me.
" Norval helped me a lot, and the structure I was provided by Flamengo turned me from the worst to the best.”
Vinicius has been picked as one of the 500 best players in the world by magazine World Soccer. He's also in goal.com's top 50 under-19 talents in world football.
