Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas suffers injury blow

Bengaluru, October 13: Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas could miss the Champions League clash with Tottenham next week as well as a La Liga game at Getafe after he picked up an injury on international duty, the club have confirmed.
Costa Rica international Navas suffered the injury to his right leg during their first qualifier match against Honduras in a 1-1 draw which secured their place at next year's Russia World Cup.
The Los Blancos number one later, ahead of Tuesday's game against Panama was released from the squad and later their national team doctor Alejandro Ramirez told via his federation's official website that the goalkeeper has injured a soft tissue in his right hamstring which the Spanish club later confirmed.
Madrid released a statement regarding the issue which read: "After the tests carried out this afternoon on our player, Keylor Navas, at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, he has been diagnosed with a swollen adductor muscle in his right groin. His recovery will continue to be assessed."
The Costa Rican will reportedly miss two weeks of football, in which they will play Getafe this Saturday (October 14) and will host Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday (October 17).
Navas has started all but one of Real's games this season and in his absence, his understudy Kiko Casilla is now all set to play in all these matches.
Madrid also issued a statement regarding their other injured players Gareth Bale, Danny Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic insisting all are recovering from their sustained injuries.
A Madrid statement said: "Following his return from international duty, Keylor Navas worked out indoors.
"Gareth Bale, Mateo Kovacic and Dani Carvajal continued with their respective recovery programmes."
Madrid are in injury crisis right now and in their last match, they had to leave out at least six first team players due to the injury issues.
However, during the international break, three of them, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Theo Hernandez have reportedly recovered fully from their injury and are set to be available for the weekend.