Real Madrid plot move for another Brazil wonderkid

Bengaluru, September 9: Champions League holders Real Madrid are tracking Fluminense striker Pedro Guilherme, according to reports in Spain.
The 21-year-old hitman has caught the attention of a host of European clubs after scoring 12 goals in 23 games for the Brazilian side. Sevilla, Roma and AC Milan are also in the mix for Guilherme, but AS reckon Los Blancos are in pole position for his signature.
Guilherme recently signed a new deal to 2021, with a whopping £44million buyout clause. The La Liga giants will not go that high, but believe a deal can be done for around half of that.
Real want to sign Pedro in January and loan him to another European club for the second half of the season where he can grow as a player and experience European football.
The forward missed out on featuring for Brazil this week after sustaining a knee injury two weeks ago.
After losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus after the World Cup, new boss Julen Lopetegui is looking to reshape the European champions' attack.
Vinicius Junior from Flamengo, Mariano Diaz from Lyon and Santos wonderkid Rodrygo have moved to the Bernabeu this summer.
All three will offer competition for Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez as they look to snatch the La Liga title back from Barcelona this season.
Meanwhile, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala wants to move to Real Madrid as per Spanish media.
Dybala has become disillusioned at Juventus after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, and has previously desired a move to Barcelona to join up with his countryman Lionel Messi. But Barcelona are no longer interested in Dybala, meaning the prolific 24-year-old has turned his focus toward becoming the next 'Galactico' at Madrid.