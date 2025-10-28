Football Real Madrid reveal Vinicius Jr. Step after fight with Xabi Alonso By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 8:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

After the recent El Clasico, the relationship between Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Jr. has reached a tense boiling point that has sent shockwaves through Real Madrid.

Vinicius was visibly furious when Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute with Madrid leading 2-1.

The Brazilian forward repeatedly questioned Alonso's decision with "Me? Me?" and then exploded in anger, shouting the Portuguese phrase "Vai tomar no cu!" which translates roughly to "go to hell" or "screw you." As he stormed off the pitch, Vinicius declared to Alonso's assistant, "Always me. I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave," expressing deep frustration and a sense of being undervalued by his coach despite his strong performance in the match.

Alonso tried to calm Vinicius on the sidelines, reportedly saying, "Come on, Vini, damn it!" but the damage was done. The tension reflects a broader strain; sources close to the player reveal the relationship has not been great, with Vinicius feeling misunderstood and sidelined at times despite his evident impact on the team. Alonso, on the other hand, is perceived as sticking firmly to his principles as coach, leading to a visible rift. The club appears to support Alonso publicly even as speculation grows about Vinicius's future at Real Madrid, with contract talks reportedly stalled.

Real Madrid have already confirme they won't take any steps against the Brazilian and has left entirely to Xabi Alonso.