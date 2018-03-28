Real Madrid target Marcos Alonso makes big statement on his future

Madrid, March 28: Marcos Alonso has suggested he is completely centred around Chelsea and has not thought about leaving the club in the midst of speculation about his future.
According to some reports, Real Madrid has been weighing up a move to bring the 27-year-old wing back to the Bernabeu.
The 27-year-old was brought up in the Spanish capital and he joined the Blancos' famous academy as a promising teenager.
But he could only show up for Real once before leaving the side for a consistent game time first for Bolton and then Fiorentina and later his impressive spell at Italy caught the eye of English giants Chelsea who land him in 2016.
In his first spell at England, the player proved to be a hit as he played a key part in Chelsea's title-winning side of the last term. The defending champions although have been struggling to maintain the same form as they sit fifth in the league as of now. However, Alonso has maintained his place in the squad as a first-choice and has been one of the brightest points of the current lot.
Such regular impressive performance has seen Alonso called up to Julen Lopetegui's Spain squad for the first time in this international break and the Chelsea defender eventually last night made his debut for the Spanish national team when he came on as a substitute of Jordi Alba for Spain's friendly game against Argentina which they won 6-1.
His attacking playing style as well as his set-piece abilities and seven goals this season as a full-back has also reportedly apart from Madrid caught the eye of many big clubs however the player now dissing all the rumours has suggested that he is not expecting a move away from Chelsea at the moment and only looking forward to a fine end of the campaign.
"I made my debut with Pellegrini in 2009/10, and that summer I had the opportunity to go to the Premier League," he said.
"I don't know what would've happened if I stayed, I live in the present."
"In England, after winning the Premier League, it is normal to have a difficult year, especially with the level that Manchester City are maintaining throughout the season," added Alonso.
"Now we have an important end of the year, to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the FA Cup.
"We're looking forward to it."
Alonso has played 40 matches so far in this campaign and has netted seven while assisted a further three.
