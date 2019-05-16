Real Madrid to part ways with Keylor Navas this summer

Bengaluru, May 16: Keylor Navas looks set to depart from Santiago Bernabeu this summer after being told by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane that fellow teammate Thibaut Courtois would be the first choice next season.
Navas lost his place as the first choice this season after the arrival of Courtois. However, since Zidane's return in the side, the French man again started putting the shot-stopper in front of goal. He started five matches in April, but Courtois has since reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 in goal.
Now, two big names fighting for a single berth seemed to be problematic for the side and reportedly a decision has been made, which has suggested that the French man looks to put faith on the young blood instead.
Brutal for Keylor Navas as he was a fantastic professional and performed at a really high level for Real Madrid. Was never the “marketable” goalkeeper Perez wanted.— EiF (@EiFSoccer) May 13, 2019
RM fans won’t forget his La Liga heroics to win their league title and his countless incredible reflex saves. https://t.co/Hs5Ajqudb8
Real Madrid are looking to rebuild a big portion of the squad and Navas could be the first casualty of the side, although rumour is that the Los Blancos could even let go as many 10 players along with him.
Real Madrid, thus, could be looking to cash out on the 32-year-old keeper whose contract ends in 2020. Given the profile he has, the keeper would most certainly be an attractive option for other top teams around Europe.
Navas, reportedly, already has been drawing interests from Portugal with FC Porto which also has been provoked by his wife who recently in an Instagram post. She posted a photo of Porto on her Instagram story with the caption "we're staying.".
The 32-year-old goalkeeper could be planning into the Liga NoS club as a replacement for Iker Casillas after the Spanish keeper underwent a recent heart attack with early signs suggesting the World Cup winner may have to hang up the gloves on medical grounds.
The Dragons, however, aren't the only club interested in Navas, as Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be keen on him. PSG could be in the market for an upgrade as reportedly veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon won't be around next season and signing the Costa Rican on a bargain deal could be a massive coup for them.
MARCA: Although Keylor Navas has been told he is no longer in Real Madrid's plans for next season, he will go down in history at the club after playing a huge part in their three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018. pic.twitter.com/TET8QQaYqE— RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) May 14, 2019
Keylor will leave Madrid arguably being one of their best ever keepers, with three Champions Leagues, one LaLiga Santander title, three Club World Cups and three European Super Cups.