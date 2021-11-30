Real Madrid to sanction these three departures in January

Bengaluru, Nov. 30: Real Madrid are unlikely to be involved in much transfer dealings this winter with manager Carlo Ancelotti said to be pretty content with the current squad.
But
with
Florentino
Perez
desperately
focusing
on
reinforcements
next
summer
the
club
will
look
into
the
possibility
of
raising
funds
through
player
departures
from
this
January.
It
goes
without
saying
that
there
is
a
lot
of
deadwood
in
the
Madrid
squad
and
these
are
the
three
players
who
could
be
shown
the
door
in
winter:
1. Mariano Diaz
Diaz is currently in his second spell with Real Madrid, having returned to the club from Lyon in the 2018 summer. However, his second stint also has panned out like the former one. The 28-year-old has struggled to establish a foothold in the starting lineup, mostly played as the second fiddle to Karim Benzema, coming off the bench.
The
same
has
been
the
case
this
season,
as
Mariano
has
featured
just
once
thus
far
in
a
game
that
Benzema
missed.
The
French
international
however
reportedly
is
now
pushing
for
an
exit
for
more
game-time.
Madrid
are
reportedly
happy
to
let
him
leave.
A
€10
million
price
tag
reportedly
has
been
put
on
his
head
with
Sevilla
interested
in
a
deal.
2. Luka Jovic
The 23-year-old Serbian forward's excellent form for Frankfurt earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. However, since then it has all been downhill. He could not claim the trust of former manager Zidane and saw his gametime limited. He was loaned back to his former base, last year on loan but failed to be prolific for them as well.
Ancelotti
offered
the
Serbian
striker
an
opportunity
to
prove
his
worth
this
season.
But
it
seems
like
he
has
not
impressed
him
much.
Madrid
are
now
willing
to
cash
in
on
him
in
January.
He
could
be
sold
for
a
fee
worth
€11
million.
Villarreal,
Napoli,
AC
Milan,
and
AS
Roma
all
reportedly
have
shown
interest.
3. Dani Ceballos
Having failed to settle at Bernabeu, the 25-year-old was almost sure to leave the club last summer. However, an ankle injury sustained at the Tokyo Olympic Games derailed any chances of a move. But the player is now again ready to push for a move in January and Madrid are willing to grant a move. There are several clubs interested in his services, with Inter Milan keen while there have been reports of former side Real Betis also eyeing a swoop.