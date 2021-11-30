Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Real Madrid to sanction these three departures in January

By

Bengaluru, Nov. 30: Real Madrid are unlikely to be involved in much transfer dealings this winter with manager Carlo Ancelotti said to be pretty content with the current squad.

But with Florentino Perez desperately focusing on reinforcements next summer the club will look into the possibility of raising funds through player departures from this January. It goes without saying that there is a lot of deadwood in the Madrid squad and these are the three players who could be shown the door in winter:

1. Mariano Diaz

Diaz is currently in his second spell with Real Madrid, having returned to the club from Lyon in the 2018 summer. However, his second stint also has panned out like the former one. The 28-year-old has struggled to establish a foothold in the starting lineup, mostly played as the second fiddle to Karim Benzema, coming off the bench.

The same has been the case this season, as Mariano has featured just once thus far in a game that Benzema missed. The French international however reportedly is now pushing for an exit for more game-time. Madrid are reportedly happy to let him leave. A €10 million price tag reportedly has been put on his head with Sevilla interested in a deal.

2. Luka Jovic

The 23-year-old Serbian forward's excellent form for Frankfurt earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. However, since then it has all been downhill. He could not claim the trust of former manager Zidane and saw his gametime limited. He was loaned back to his former base, last year on loan but failed to be prolific for them as well.

Ancelotti offered the Serbian striker an opportunity to prove his worth this season. But it seems like he has not impressed him much. Madrid are now willing to cash in on him in January. He could be sold for a fee worth €11 million. Villarreal, Napoli, AC Milan, and AS Roma all reportedly have shown interest.

3. Dani Ceballos

Having failed to settle at Bernabeu, the 25-year-old was almost sure to leave the club last summer. However, an ankle injury sustained at the Tokyo Olympic Games derailed any chances of a move. But the player is now again ready to push for a move in January and Madrid are willing to grant a move. There are several clubs interested in his services, with Inter Milan keen while there have been reports of former side Real Betis also eyeing a swoop.

Comments

MORE LUKA JOVIC NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 16:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments