Real Madrid vs Barcelona; Lamine Yamal In, No Robert Lewandowski as Barca announce Squad for El Clasico

By
Barcelona travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday for the first El Clásico of the 2025-26 La Liga season, sitting just two points behind league leaders Real Madrid in what already feels like a title-defining encounter.​

Hansi Flick's Barcelona side enters the clash full of confidence after winning four straight El Clasicos last season - a run that secured them a domestic treble and inflicted considerable pain on their long-time rivals.

However, Madrid under Xabi Alonso have shown renewed structure and intensity, collecting eight wins from nine league matches while demonstrating tactical evolution with sharper pressing and fluid attacking transitions spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé.​

Barcelona Team News

Flick's men face notable squad concerns before kick-off. Wojciech Szczesny is set to start in goal with both Marc-André ter Stegen and Joan García unavailable due to injuries. In defence, Jules Koundé is fit to partner Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí, while Alejandro Balde maintains his place at left-back. Midfield stability will rely on Frenkie de Jong and Pedri forming the pivot, allowing Fermin López to push forward as the creative outlet following his Champions League hat-trick against Olympiacos.​

In attack, Robert Lewandowski remains sidelined with a thigh issue, and Raphinha has failed to regain full fitness. As a result, Ferran Torres should lead the frontline, flanked by youngster Lamine Yamal on the right and Marcus Rashford - set for his El Clásico debut - on the left. Manager Hansi Flick is serving a touchline suspension, leaving his assistant to direct operations from the sideline.​

Barcelona Squad for El Clasico

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Eder Aller, Diego Kochen

Defenders: Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, erard Martin, Jules Kounde, Eric Jofre, Xavi Espart

Midfielders: Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie De Jong, Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Dro Fernandez

Forwards: Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Roony Bardghji, Toni Fernandez

Story first published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:05 [IST]
