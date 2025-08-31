PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

Football Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 0:17 [IST]

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: Real Madrid will look to extend their perfect start to life under Xabi Alonso when they welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday evening.

Alonso, who stepped into Carlo Ancelotti's shoes over the summer, used the Club World Cup as an early testing ground to assess his squad. While Madrid's season opener - a narrow 1-0 win against Osasuna - showed signs of rust, the team responded with far more authority in a comfortable victory over Real Oviedo last weekend.

Leading the charge has been Kylian Mbappé, already off the mark with three goals in his first two outings of the campaign, signalling that Alonso's Madrid could quickly become centered around the French superstar.

Mallorca, meanwhile, face an uphill battle. They have not claimed a win at the Bernabéu since 2009, and their start to the new season has been far from ideal. Jagoba Arrasate's men were reduced to nine players before half-time in their opener against Barcelona, slumping to a 3-0 defeat. They steadied themselves slightly with a draw against Celta Vigo in their second fixture, but Saturday's trip to Madrid promises to be their toughest challenge yet.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Team News

Real Madrid head into Saturday's clash with Mallorca still missing Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy and Endrick. Dani Ceballos remains in the squad after his Marseille move collapsed, while Alonso faces a selection call between Rodrygo and Vinícius Jr, with Franco Mastantuono the likely casualty. Trent Alexander-Arnold is also pushing for a return at right-back.

For Mallorca, Vedat Muriqi is set to lead the line, with the two players suspended against Barcelona now available. Mateu Morey, who scored in the draw with Celta Vigo, may be deployed as a wing-back if Arrasate opts for a back three, while Pablo Torre could feature as the side's chief playmaker.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinícius Júnior.

Mallorca Predicted XI: Roman; Kumbulla, Raillo, Valjent; Morey, Darder, Lato, Mojica; Torre; Muriqi, Asano.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

India

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:00 am IST on Sunday (August 30).

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 12:30 am PKT in Pakistan and 1:30 am local time in Bangladesh.