Football Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Spain, Bangladesh & Pakistan? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 0:00 [IST]

Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: Real Madrid will face Real Oviedo in La Liga for the first time in over two decades as Xabi Alonso's side travels to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere on Sunday night. The clash marks a nostalgic return of this fixture to Spain's top flight, with Oviedo back in La Liga after 24 years.

Los Blancos began their 2025-26 campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu. While the win ensured three points, Alonso's new-look Madrid side is still adjusting to his tactical setup and lacked sharpness in attack. The absence of Jude Bellingham was evident, with the team struggling to carve out clear-cut chances in open play.

Real Oviedo, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their season, falling 2-0 to Villarreal. Veljko Paunović's men now face an even sterner challenge as they prepare to host last season's La Liga runners-up. The Asturian outfit will be without several key players, including Álvaro Lemos, Lucas Ahijado, and Jaime Vázquez through injury.

Brandon Domingues is sidelined due to illness, while goalkeeper Alberto Reina is suspended following his red card against Villarreal. However, the return of Santiago Colombatto provides a boost, though the Argentine midfielder is unlikely to start as he builds match fitness.

For Real Madrid, injury problems persist. Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick remain unavailable. Alonso could consider 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono for a creative midfield role, but Brahim Díaz is expected to continue behind the forwards.

Rodrygo's uncertain future adds intrigue to Madrid's attacking setup, while Antonio Rüdiger's return from a six-match suspension bolsters their defensive options. He is available for selection, though Éder Militão and Dean Huijsen are expected to start at center-back.

With contrasting fortunes from their opening games, both sides will be eager to make a statement. Oviedo will look to harness home support in their first marquee fixture back in La Liga, while Madrid aims to build momentum and show signs of evolution under Alonso. All eyes will be on how Los Blancos respond to early doubts and whether Oviedo can spring a surprise under the Friday night lights in Asturias.

Real Madrid vs Oviedo Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Díaz, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior.

Oviedo Predicted XI: Escandell; Costas, Dendoncker, Calvo; Vidal, Ilić, Sibo, Alhassane; Chaira, Rondón, Hassan.

Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

India

The Real Madrid vs Oviedo match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:00 am IST on Monday (August 25).

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Real Madrid vs Oviedo La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 12:30 am PKT in Pakistan and 1:30 am local time in Bangladesh.

Spain

The Real Madrid vs Oviedo match can be live-streamed on DAZN La Liga, while Movistar may telecast the match from 9:30 pm CET in Spain.