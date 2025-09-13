Neymar's Fitness Over Talent Will Decide His World Cup Spot, According To Ancelotti

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Where to Watch BAN vs SL in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch La Liga match in India, UK and other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 18:30 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Real Madrid, led by Xabi Alonso, visit Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on September 13, 2025, aiming to maintain their perfect La Liga start (three wins, nine points).

The league leaders, powered by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, face a Sociedad side struggling in 16th with two points from three games. Madrid have dominated recent head-to-heads, winning five of the last six, including both 2-0 victories last season. Sociedad’s home crowd could spark an upset, but Madrid’s firepower should prevail.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Team News Real Sociedad Injuries: Yangel Herrera (out until October), Orri Óskarsson (thigh, doubtful).

Yangel Herrera (out until October), Orri Óskarsson (thigh, doubtful). Key Returns: Mikel Oyarzabal, fresh from Spain duty.

Mikel Oyarzabal, fresh from Spain duty. Notes: Álex Remiro in goal; Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea key in attack. Real Madrid Injuries: Antonio Rüdiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Endrick (all out).

Antonio Rüdiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Endrick (all out). Key Returns: Mbappé and Vinícius fit.

Mbappé and Vinícius fit. Notes: Dean Huijsen may start at center-back; Trent Alexander-Arnold in squad. Predicted Lineups Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldía, Ćaleta-Car, Muñoz; Méndez, Gorrotxategi, Marín; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldía, Ćaleta-Car, Muñoz; Méndez, Gorrotxategi, Marín; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

Region Local Kickoff Time TV Channels Live Streaming Options India (IST) 7:45 p.m. None FanCode app/website UK (BST) 3:15 p.m. Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV Premier Sports Player, Disney+ USA (ET) 10:15 a.m. ESPN Deportes ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream Bangladesh (BST) 8:45 p.m. GXR World GXR World app/website Nigeria (WAT) 2:15 p.m. SuperSport SuperSport app, DStv Now, StarTimes Spain (CEST) 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga, Orange TV Movistar Plus+ app