Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch La Liga match in India, UK and other Countries?

Real Madrid, led by Xabi Alonso, visit Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on September 13, 2025, aiming to maintain their perfect La Liga start (three wins, nine points).
The league leaders, powered by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, face a Sociedad side struggling in 16th with two points from three games. Madrid have dominated recent head-to-heads, winning five of the last six, including both 2-0 victories last season. Sociedad’s home crowd could spark an upset, but Madrid’s firepower should prevail.
|Region
|Local Kickoff Time
|TV Channels
|Live Streaming Options
|India (IST)
|7:45 p.m.
|None
|FanCode app/website
|UK (BST)
|3:15 p.m.
|Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
|Premier Sports Player, Disney+
|USA (ET)
|10:15 a.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Bangladesh (BST)
|8:45 p.m.
|GXR World
|GXR World app/website
|Nigeria (WAT)
|2:15 p.m.
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app, DStv Now, StarTimes
|Spain (CEST)
|4:15 p.m.
|Movistar LaLiga, Orange TV
|Movistar Plus+ app