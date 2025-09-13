English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch La Liga match in India, UK and other Countries?

By

Real Madrid, led by Xabi Alonso, visit Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on September 13, 2025, aiming to maintain their perfect La Liga start (three wins, nine points).

The league leaders, powered by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, face a Sociedad side struggling in 16th with two points from three games. Madrid have dominated recent head-to-heads, winning five of the last six, including both 2-0 victories last season. Sociedad’s home crowd could spark an upset, but Madrid’s firepower should prevail.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Team News

Real Sociedad

  • Injuries: Yangel Herrera (out until October), Orri Óskarsson (thigh, doubtful).
  • Key Returns: Mikel Oyarzabal, fresh from Spain duty.
  • Notes: Álex Remiro in goal; Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea key in attack.

Real Madrid

  • Injuries: Antonio Rüdiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Ferland Mendy, Jude Bellingham, Endrick (all out).
  • Key Returns: Mbappé and Vinícius fit.
  • Notes: Dean Huijsen may start at center-back; Trent Alexander-Arnold in squad.

Predicted Lineups

Real Sociedad: Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldía, Ćaleta-Car, Muñoz; Méndez, Gorrotxategi, Marín; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea
Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Mastantuono, Mbappé, Vinícius

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

Region Local Kickoff Time TV Channels Live Streaming Options
India (IST) 7:45 p.m. None FanCode app/website
UK (BST) 3:15 p.m. Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV Premier Sports Player, Disney+
USA (ET) 10:15 a.m. ESPN Deportes ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Bangladesh (BST) 8:45 p.m. GXR World GXR World app/website
Nigeria (WAT) 2:15 p.m. SuperSport SuperSport app, DStv Now, StarTimes
Spain (CEST) 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga, Orange TV Movistar Plus+ app

Story first published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 18:30 [IST]
