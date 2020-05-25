Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rennes star Niang interested in Marseille move

By Dejan Kalinic

Marseille, May 25: Rennes forward M'Baye Niang admitted he was interested in a move to Marseille after holding talks with the club.

Niang, 25, has been linked with a transfer after two impressive seasons with the Ligue 1 side, including scoring 15 goals in 36 games this campaign.

Marseille finished second when the Ligue 1 season was cancelled and could land the Senegal international, who talked up a potential switch.

"It is true that it is flattering. There is no smoke without fire," Niang told Canal+ on Sunday (May 24).

"Therefore, there were discussions but today, there is nothing concrete. I will not lie. I haven't signed and Marseille also have problems to solve.

"But if I have the sports project as I had in Rennes, for me lowering my salary a little doesn't bother me because I will take pleasure.

"Yes, it's a club that interests me. It's a club that has a great history, warm supporters that I like. If it has to be done, it will be with great pleasure.

"Whatever happens, Rennes will remain in my heart because it is a club that has revived me."

Niang initially joined Rennes on loan from Torino in 2018 before making the move permanently the following year.

Rennes reportedly paid €15million for Niang, who has scored 29 goals in 80 games in all competitions for the club.

More RENNES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: KOE 2 - 2 F95
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue