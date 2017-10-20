Rhian Brewster opens up on U-17 World Cup journey

Bengaluru, October 20: The 2017 calendar year has been a fantastic one for England's youth national sides, with the U20 and U19 sides winning the World Cup and European Championships respectively.
With the current bunch of U17 stars showing their excellent quality and talent as they qualified for the quarter-final stage in the ongoing FIFA U17 World Cup in India, the excitement regarding these boys is really high at the moment.
One such bright young prospect in England’s under-17 side is Liverpool prodigy Rhian Brewster who has impressed for the Three Lions so far. The undisputed first-choice of Steve Cooper’s side came to India with monumental expectations and is delivering to it.
The London-born young striker has been proving his mettle during the Young Lions’ present World Cup campaign.
Even though the youngster has plenty to improve on, Liverpool and England know that he is their future superstar if he can improve his finishing. He is a workhorse and can outrun defenders for fun. All he needs to add goals to his game on a regular basis.
The striker for all his chances has only managed to score once, through a sublime freekick, but did fulfil his responsibilities when he was asked to take the first kick in the knockout match against Japan.
"It was a great feeling winning on pens, it shows that we can take pens all five of us and scoring them was good," Brewster said after the match.
"I missed one in the Euro finals that cost us the game so, in my head, I was thinking 'I ain’t gonna miss this one, I’m gonna score’ and it paid off. I picked my spot and hit it as hard as I can and it went in so I’m all happy," the youngster of Liverpool further added.