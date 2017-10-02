Bengaluru, October 2: Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tearing a knee ligament during the Bundesliga tie against Hertha Berlin.
The 34-year-old had to be helped off in the 62nd minute of Bayern's 2-2 draw against Hertha.
"I'm in a lot of pain and not doing so well. The outside ligament is probably affected, I hope it's not something worse," said Ribery at Munich airport after the flight from Berlin.
Bayern's Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic said the club is hoping for its best, though early signs are not so good.
"There's the injury to Franck Ribery -- Franck is in real pain," he said. "We hope it isn't too bad but it doesn't look good.
"The doctor is investigating him. He could not examine him at first, because he had so much pain."
Fans took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recover.
Meanwhile, Sky reported that Ribery will be out for up two to three months.
The club is yet to confirm it though.
The injury is a particular blow to the Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bayern, who are already without captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer until January with a fractured foot.
The French international has been plagued by a number of injuries in recent years and he played just 22 league games last season.