Chelsea ready to offer players to makeshift Declan Rice's transfer fee- Can they get it done?

Kolkata, May 24: Chelsea have revived their interest in Declan Rice as new boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly has given the green light to move for the West Ham midfielder.
However, the Hammers reportedly has pushed the English midfielder's price even further following another good season.
Impressive campaign this season
The England international has only gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. Rice has been key in the middle, providing the cover for the backline while keeping the ball moving without breaking a sweat at the centre.
Clubs linked
Chelsea however are not the only side keeping a close eye on him, with Manchester United also in the fray. The Red Devils also are unlikely to pay the huge fee, but can use loanee midfielder, Jesse Lingard, as a makeweight in a potential deal.
Can Chelsea sign Rice?
Tuchel wants a new midfielder in his side and Rice could be a great buy. However, the asking price is too much. Hammers boss David Moyes will definitely not want to part ways with his best asset. That way, it is hard to imagine the London based club lowering its demands.