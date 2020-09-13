Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Robben's Eredivisie comeback ends early as Groningen go down to PSV

By Patric Ridge

Groningen, Sept. 13: Arjen Robben lasted just 30 minutes on his Eredivisie comeback as Groningen went down 3-1 to PSV.

Robben – making his first appearance in the Dutch top flight in over 16 years – was named in Groningen's starting XI for Sunday's clash against another of his former sides.

The ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea winger announced his retirement after leaving Bayern Munich in 2019, but signed with his boyhood club for the 2020-21 season.

However, the 36-year-old was on the pitch for half-an-hour before he trudged off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

PSV took the lead four minutes later – Cody Gakpo putting the visitors ahead with a crisp finish.

Tomas Suslov equalised shortly after the break, yet Donyell Malen, who later missed a penalty, restored the advantage before Gakpo rounded off the win for PSV.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: VIL 0 - 1 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: football eredivisie psv arjen robben
Story first published: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More