Robbie Keane is not going anywhere: ATK coach Sheringham

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Defending Indian Super League champion ATK caught the headlines at the start of the ongoing season when they announced the arrival of former Manchester United treble winner and a household name of English Premier League Teddy Sheringham as their new coach.
The delights just did not stop there as ATK again made it big when they roped in former Spurs and Liverpool star attacker Robbie Keane as their marquee signing.
But initially, Keane could not appear in the first three matches, however, has now piled his trade in the next five matches and already has scored two goals.
Some reports suggested that the player could be on his way out prematurely in January as his boyhood club Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking for a possibility to bring their old player back at the club.
Wolves are currently breaking records at the Championship after hiring former Benfica and Valencia coach Nuno Espirito Santo and already shook the English football when they signed one of the hot properties of World football Ruben Neves from Sporting €17 Mil.
They currently lead the Championship by nine points and going by their squad strength and superb form, it seems like it is certain that they could well be playing Premier League football next season.
They already signed a hot prospect in terms of Rafa Mir from Valencia ahead of Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window and according to some reports, the West Midlands are also keen to sign Robbie Keane this month in order to beef up their attacking arsenal ahead of an anticipated return to the Premier League.
Despite some star addition with the likes of Keane, Tom Thorpe, Jussi Jääskeläinen etc. ATK is yet to produce a majestic display on the field as they have only managed to win two matches among eight so far.
They again suffered a disappointment tonight as the Kolkata based side lost to table toppers Bengaluru FC 1-0, thanks to a superb strike from captain Sunil Chhetri.
This loss has now placed the two-time winners at the seventh place, and after the emergence of such transfer speculations, many were speculating that Keane could be tempted to return to his boyhood who are flying at the moment.
However, following the match, head coach Sheringham now has declared one positive for the side as the former English player suggested that his marquee signing Robbie Keane is not going anywhere in the January window despite interest from Wolves and the transfer rumours are nothing but misleading.
"Yes, I have heard the speculations about him going to Wolves as well but I think that’s what it is. Robbie hasn’t heard anything and even I didn’t hear anything about it from him. We want to keep him here, he’s a fantastic leader for us. said the ATK coach.
Keane rose through the youth ranks of Wolves and steadily floored his way into their senior side. Keane scored 29 goals in 87 games for Wolves after making his debut as a 17-year-old. After making a mark at the Molineux Stadium, he went on to play for a lot of top clubs, most notably Internazionale, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
The option of the Irish international going back to his native side is surely exciting, however, if we go by the head coach's statement it can be all but sanctioned that the veteran striker will likely finish the season in India only.