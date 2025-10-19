Football Inter Triumphs Over Roma 1-0 As Bonny's Early Goal Sends Them To Serie A Summit Ange-Yoan Bonny's early goal secured a vital 1-0 win for Inter against Roma, propelling them to the top of Serie A following Napoli's loss. Despite Roma's attempts, they failed to equalise. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 17:32 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ange-Yoan Bonny's early goal propelled Inter Milan to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Roma at Stadio Olimpico. This win came after Napoli's loss to Torino, allowing Inter to surpass the reigning champions. Bonny scored just six minutes into the match, capitalising on Nicolo Barella's precise pass and beating Mile Svilar at his near post.

Inter Milan made history by becoming the first team to win five consecutive away games against Roma in Serie A. The aggregate score for these matches stands at 11-2 in favour of Inter. This victory also marked their ninth unbeaten game against Roma on their turf, a first in Inter's history.

Roma struggled offensively in the first half, failing to register a single shot on target. However, they improved after the break. Yann Sommer denied Paulo Dybala twice, once from a tight angle and again from a 20-yard free-kick. Despite these efforts, Roma couldn't find the back of the net.

Bonny has made an impressive start at Inter, becoming the first player since Serie A expanded to 20 teams in 2004-05 to score three goals and provide three assists in his first seven league appearances for the club. His goal against Roma was also Inter's fastest against them since Wesley Sneijder's third-minute strike in February 2011.

Artem Dovbyk missed a golden chance for Roma when he headed over from close range with an open goal in front of him. Later, Henrikh Mkhitaryan hit the post with a first-time shot in the 84th minute, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

This match also saw Inter become the first team to score 300 Serie A goals against a single opponent since records began in 1929-30. Bonny’s contribution was crucial as his early strike secured all three points for Inter.

The early goal proved decisive as Inter held on for victory despite late pressure from Roma. This result not only put them atop Serie A but also highlighted their dominance over Roma at Stadio Olimpico.