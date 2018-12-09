Roma contact Borussia Dortmund for Julian Weigl

Bengaluru, December 9: Serie A giants Roma have made contact with Borussia Dortmund to sign midfielder Julian Weigl on a 18-month loan deal, providing the youngster an escape route from his Dortmund nightmares.
Weigl moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and promptly established himself as a regular part of the lineup. His quick rise even saw him earn comparisons to Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets.
However, after an ankle injury last season the defensive midfielder found game time hard to come by, while he also has found himself behind Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel with new manager preferring the youngster only as a backup this term.
Weigl's last appearance came against Bayern Munich, but he was subbed off in that game at halftime after a poor showing. He has made the bench in only one of the three games since then and is unlikely to get much playing time unless Witsel or Delaney suffer injuries.
He has only made six appearances this season, scoring once in all competitions, but could now be allowed to leave the side in January if the club gets the right offer, according to reports.
As per reports, Serie A giants Roma have now approached the German side for a one and half year loan deal and the player is also willing to jump ship to end his nightmare time at the Bundesliga. Milan are also said to be interested in the 23-year-old, but Roma are now said to be leading the chase.
Eusebio Di Francesco's side are currently struggling in the league and are seventh in the Serie A table. After the sale of two of their midfield talisman Strootman and Naingollan, the midfield has failed to click. Moreover, with captain De Rossi ageing and failing to emulate his old form, sporting director Monchi is now looking to act and Weigl could be added to strengthen the midfield.
Furthermore, this opportunity could come as a new platform for the German youngster who can launch his career again in the Italian side. Weigl, whose contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in 2021, earlier was linked with Manchester City and Paris St. Germain in the Summer.
Thomas Tuchel who is now at PSG and got the best out of Weigl during his time at the Westfalenstadion. Tuchel apparently planned a transfer in the Summer, while Pep Guardiola who is also reported to be an admirer of the defensive midfielder, enquired about the midfielder, but the youngster then opted to stay at Dortmund.
However, if the current situation continues, it could be better for both parties to agree to a new route and let the youngster prove his worth again in the top flight.