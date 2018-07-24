Neymar, Pogba omitted from FIFA Best Player list; Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappe among nominees

Moscow, July 24: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, but Neymar and Paul Pogba have not made the shortlist.
Neymar finished third in the voting last year but, despite winning three domestic trophies with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona, an underwhelming World Cup on his return from a fractured foot saw the Brazil superstar omitted.
OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2018:
Pogba shone at Russia 2018 as France won the World Cup for the first time in 20 years, but the Manchester United midfielder did not follow international team-mates Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane on to the list.
Varane is the only defender included, alongside his Real Madrid colleague Luka Modric - the World Cup's Golden Ball winner.
Southgate, Cherchesov in Best coach list
Mohamed Salah's stunning first year at Liverpool earns the Egypt attacker a place, with Premier League stars Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane nominated too.
Ronaldo has won the award in each of the two years since the prize was launched, with Messi second on both occasions.
Players, coaches, fans and the media will vote for the winners, with the victor to be announced at a London ceremony on September 24.
Meanwhile, Lyon stars dominate the shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Player award after the French club won a third consecutive Champions League crown.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg, who hit 15 goals in the tournament, is joined by teammates Amandine Henry, Wendie Renard, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Saki Kumagai and Lucy Bronze.
Neither of the last two winners of the prize, United States star Carli Lloyd and Netherlands international Lieke Martens, were included on the shortlist.
Lyon's Reynald Pedros leads the nominees for the coach award along with Emma Hayes, who led Chelsea to Super League and FA Cup titles without defeat in either competition.
The Best FIFA Men's Player:
Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France) Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Belgium) Harry Kane (Tottenham and England) Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain and France) Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina) Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia) Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal, Real Madrid in 2017-18) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt) Raphael Varane (Real Madrid and France)
The Best FIFA Women's Player:
Lucy Bronze (England and Lyon); Pernille Harder (Denmark and Wolfsburg); Ada Hegerberg (Norway and Lyon); Amandine Henry (France and Lyon); Samantha Kerr (Australia, Sky Blue, Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars); Saki Kumagai (Japan and Lyon); Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany and Lyon); Marta (Brazil and Orlando Pride); Megan Rapinoe (USA and Seattle Reign); Wendie Renard (France and Lyon).
The Best FIFA Women's Coach:
Emma Hayes (Chelsea); Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg); Mark Parsons (Portland Thorns); Reynald Pedros (Lyon); Alen Stajcic (Australia); Asako Takakura (Japan); Vadao (Brazil); Jorge Vilda (Spain); Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Switzerland); Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands).