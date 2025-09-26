English Edition
Ronaldo Advocates For Neymar's Inclusion In Brazil's World Cup Squad For 2026

Brazilian legend Ronaldo believes Neymar is essential for the national team's success at the upcoming World Cup. Despite recent injuries, Ronaldo urges coach Carlo Ancelotti to include him due to his unmatched skills and contributions.

By

Brazilian football icon Ronaldo insists that Carlo Ancelotti should include Neymar in the World Cup squad next year, highlighting his unique skills. Neymar has not represented Brazil since October 2023 due to an ACL injury sustained against Uruguay. Despite recovering and returning to Santos, Neymar has missed Ancelotti's recent Brazil squads because of ongoing fitness concerns.

Neymar holds the second-highest number of appearances for Brazil, with 128 caps, trailing only Cafu. He is also the nation's top scorer with 79 goals. His recent performances at Santos have been noteworthy, netting six goals and providing three assists. However, Ancelotti mentioned earlier this month that Neymar's participation in the 2026 tournament depends on his fitness.

Ronaldo Supports Neymar for World Cup Selection

Ronaldo remains optimistic about Neymar's involvement in the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. He believes Neymar can be a game-changer for Brazil. "He is a decisive player for the Brazilian Selecao. We don't have another player like Neymar," Ronaldo stated at a Sao Paulo event.

The two-time World Cup winner expressed confidence that Neymar's presence would enhance Brazil's chances of success. "The people hope 100% that he will go to the World Cup because if he is there, we will definitely have better results than if he's not there," Ronaldo added.

Ancelotti faces a crucial decision regarding Neymar's inclusion in future squads as fans eagerly await his return to international play. The forward's ability to influence matches could prove vital for Brazil as they aim for glory on the world stage once again.

Story first published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 0:43 [IST]
