Ronaldo will be lucky to play alongside me, says Matuidi

Bengaluru, July 19: World Cup winner with France Blaise Matuidi has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to sharing a dressing room with him at Juventus.
The Frenchman, 31, is still revelling in his country's World Cup triumph, just two years after Portugal beat the Euro 2016 hosts in the final.
Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off with an injury in that Euro final but Portugal still managed to beat a strong France side that time out that comprised Matuidi as well.
Matuidi hailed Ronaldo as the leading footballer on the planet before joking that his new £99million rated team-mate would be looking forward to playing alongside a world champion.
He told Gazzetta dello Sport: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player on the planet, knowing that he will play with us is great.
“Of course it is for him too, he gets to share the dressing room with a world champion!
"Two years ago he managed to beat me in the final in Paris, but it’s true that the World Cup is something more than the European Championship.
“It’s a real surprise, but I’m happy and satisfied with what the club has done. Getting someone like him to wear the Bianconeri shirt… we have the best now.
“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Sunday! The first ones were Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic, but all my team-mates were happy for me.
“Then there’s the great Gigi Buffon. He’s no longer my captain, but he remains in my heart.”
Ronaldo is reportedly set to skip Juve's pre-season US tour meaning he will not line-up for the Old Lady until August before the season kicks off.
Juventus shocked the world with the signature of Ronaldo, but their business still looks far from done. Having signed Emre Can also on a free transfer, Juventus are still in the market for a further additions to their already-strong squad that has won seven Serie A titles in a row now.
