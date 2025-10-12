Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Far They Are from 1000 Goals After Both Score in Latest Match?

Football Ruben Neves Celebrates First Portugal Goal While Honouring Diogo Jota's Memory Ruben Neves scored his first goal for Portugal while wearing Diogo Jota's number 21 shirt, paying tribute to his late friend during a World Cup qualifying match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 12:06 [IST]

Ruben Neves felt his decisive goal against Ireland was destined, marking his first for Portugal while wearing Diogo Jota's number. Neves took on the number 21 shirt to honour Jota, his close friend and former teammate, who tragically died in a car accident with his brother Andre Silva in July. The two had played together at Wolves and for Portugal, winning the Nations League twice.

On Saturday, Portugal seemed set to lose their perfect World Cup qualifying record as Ireland held them until the 91st minute. Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher. However, Neves managed to head Francisco Trincao's cross past Kelleher, securing the win. When asked about the goal's significance, Neves told Sport TV: "I think so. My first goal for the national team, with this number... it couldn't have come in a better way."

The match was Portugal's first home game since Jota's passing. In the 21st minute, fans at Estadio Jose Alvalade applauded to honour the late Liverpool player. Trincao noted that scoring would have been special for anyone but was particularly meaningful for Ruben. "In the 21st minute, I was out warming up and feeling the support of the fans," he said.

Neves expressed how challenging it was to play against a team defending so deeply with little space available. He mentioned that each player aimed to embody a part of who Diogo was during this game. "That desire and passion he had to be here with us... I said that each one of us was going to inherit a little bit of who Diogo was," Neves shared.

Portugal now focuses on their upcoming match against Hungary on Tuesday. A victory would secure their place in the World Cup with two games remaining in Group F. Neves emphasised their approach: "We think game by game... We can close qualification for the World Cup in the next game."

The unity within the Portuguese squad is stronger than ever as they aim for success in future matches. Trincao highlighted this bond by stating, "This group is more united than ever, and now we have to win the next game." The team's determination remains unwavering as they strive towards achieving their goals.

Neves' performance not only secured a crucial win but also served as a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Jota. The emotional connection between players and fans was evident throughout the match, highlighting football's power to unite people even during difficult times.