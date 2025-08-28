Keegan Bradley Decides Not To Compete In Ryder Cup, Selects Rookies Young And Griffin For US Team

Football Rudiger Returns To Germany National Team For World Cup Qualifiers; Sane Omitted From Squad Julian Nagelsmann has recalled Antonio Rudiger to the Germany squad for World Cup qualifiers, omitting Leroy Sane. Rudiger apologised for past behaviour while Sane aims to excel at Galatasaray. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Julian Nagelsmann has made changes to Germany's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Antonio Rudiger returns after being left out in June due to his actions during the Copa del Rey final, where he was red-carded while on the bench. He had thrown an object at the referee, leading to criticism from Nagelsmann. Rudiger has since apologised, acknowledging his behaviour was inappropriate.

Leroy Sane, with 70 caps for Germany, will not participate in September's matches. He recently transferred to Galatasaray from Bayern Munich. Nagelsmann has urged Sane to excel in the Turkish Super Lig before the next international break. Meanwhile, injuries have affected several key players, including Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Germany's squad also sees fresh faces with three newcomers: Nnamdi Collins from Eintracht Frankfurt, Finn Dahmen of Augsburg, and Mainz's Paul Nebel. These additions come as Nagelsmann deals with a wave of injuries affecting players like Tim Kleindienst and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Germany is set to play Slovakia on September 4 and will host Northern Ireland three days later. The squad includes notable names such as Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim and Alexander Nubel of Stuttgart. Other players like Robert Andrich from Bayer Leverkusen and Waldemar Anton of Borussia Dortmund are also part of the team.

The German Football Association shared their excitement on social media: "WE'RE BACK! The road to the @FIFAWorldCup begins in September and here is our squad to get things started!" This announcement highlights their readiness for the qualifiers.

{TABLE_X}

Nagelsmann's selection reflects a mix of experience and new talent. Players like Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund and Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich bring depth to the team. Additionally, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry are expected to play crucial roles in these qualifiers.

The inclusion of young talents alongside seasoned players aims to strengthen Germany's chances in the World Cup qualifiers. With strategic changes and a focus on performance, Nagelsmann hopes to lead Germany successfully through these matches.

Germany's journey towards qualification is marked by strategic decisions amid challenges. The blend of returning stars and emerging talents sets a promising tone for their upcoming games against Slovakia and Northern Ireland.