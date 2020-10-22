Rumour Has It: Griezmann set for new contract at Barcelona

Barcelona, October 22: Antoine Griezmann could be set to renew his contract at Barcelona.
The France international has faced criticism for failing to live up to expectations since joining Barca from Atletico Madrid last year.
However, Griezmann may join the list of players renewing with the La Liga giants.
TOP STORY – GRIEZMANN SET FOR BARCELONA RENEWAL
Griezmann could be among the next group of players to renew at Barcelona, according to EFE.
It claims Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto may also re-sign, amid reports players are reducing their wages at the club.
Griezmann was happy to play with Barca star Messi – France boss Deschamps
It comes after Barcelona announced the re-signings of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet on Tuesday.
Griezmann scored 15 goals in 48 games for Barca last season, while he is yet to net in four appearances in 2020-21.
ROUND-UP
- A former Barcelona head coach could be set for a new job. Marca reports Palmeiras have made a move for Quique Setien after the departure of Vanderlei Luxemburgo.
¡Tiene un pretendiente! Quique Setién podría volver a entrenar muy pronto https://t.co/E5WMWmmh53— MARCA (@marca) October 21, 2020
- Despite signing Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias in the close season, Manchester City are reportedly look for another defender. Fabrizio Romano suggested the Premier League giants are monitoring Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.
- Christian Eriksen's Inter future remains uncertain. CalcioMercato reports Inter turned down a loan bid from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, but the Serie A club could be open to the midfielder leaving in January.
- After Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury, Liverpool are linked with defenders. The Sun says Brighton and Hove Albion would demand at least £50million for Ben White if the Premier League champions make a move for the centre-back in January.