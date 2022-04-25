Rumour Has It: Conte to replace Pochettino at PSG

Paris, April 25: A 10th Ligue 1 title for Paris Saint-Germain has evidently left a bitter-sweet taste.
Their devastating elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League made for a fourth last-16 exit in the past six seasons, following final and semi-final defeats to Bayern Munich and Manchester City respectively.
Amid protests that culminated in fans walking out of the Parc des Princes as PSG claimed the domestic title at the weekend, the remedy reportedly appears to be a new coach.
TOP STORY – CONTE TO REPLACE POCHETTINO AT PSG
Paris Saint-Germain appear set to dismiss Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach and have lined up Antonio Conte as his replacement, Le Parisien is reporting.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Lens: Ligue 1 title clinched despite Messi strike being cancelled out
Pochettino's exit is reportedly imminent and all that is left for the club is to come to a financial settlement, with another season left on the contracts of Pochettino and his staff.
PSG's preferred choice as Pochettino's replacement is apparently Zinedine Zidane, but he appears more intent to replace Didier Deschamps as France's national team coach if he leaves after the World Cup.
Tottenham boss Conte would be brought in on a two-year deal.
ROUND-UP
- Lucas Paqueta has told Lyon head coach Peter Bosz he will let the club know of his desire to stay or leave at season's end, according to the Chronicle.
- Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is also yet to commit to his future beyond the end of this season, the Guardian reports.
- Real Betis are keen to sign Real Madrid's Isco, who will be leaving at the end of the season, per Marca.
- Mundo Deportivo is reporting Barcelona are considering a bid for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.