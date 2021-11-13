Rumour Has It: Barcelona determined to lure Sterling, Man City to launch fresh Kane bid

London, November 13: Raheem Sterling's future at Manchester City remains unclear.
The England winger has only made three Premier League starts this season.
Sterling, who starred during England's run to the Euro 2020 final, could now be on the move.
TOP STORY – BARCA RESOLUTE ON RAHEEM
Barcelona are determined to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City despite the Premier League club's refusal to let him leave, reports Manchester Evening News.
The Catalans want to bring Sterling to Camp Nou in January on a loan deal, with the forward open to a move after losing his regular starting spot at City.
Sterling still has 18 months remaining on his City contract and the English champions have no intention of accepting an offer for him.
Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from Barcelona even if a move any time soon looks unlikely https://t.co/yWgazsrZi3— Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) November 12, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City are set to launch a new bid for Tottenham forward Harry Kane in January, claims ESPN. City pursued Kane over the off-season but the Spurs skipper ultimately remained in London after Tottenham declined their approaches.
- El Nacional reports Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has told the club to sell or release Gareth Bale. The Wales forward has only made three appearances this term and is contracted to Los Blancos only until the end of the season.
- Hakim Ziyech is unhappy at Chelsea and could be lured to Borussia Dortmund, claims The Mirror. The Morocco winger could move in January, having been unable to re-discover his best form at Chelsea after moving from Ajax in 2020.
- Norwich City are set to offer ex-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith their vacant manager role, according to Sky Sports. Smith was sacked as Villa coach this week.
- The Daily Record claims former Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hold talks with Rangers about taking over as manager after Steven Gerrard's departure for Villa.