Rumour Has It: Barcelona eye move for Inter's De Vrij, PSG prepare Pogba deal

London, February 15: Barcelona have been working to overcome their financial challenges over the past 12 months.
The Blaugrana have been plotting a way forward with their playing squad.
Barca landed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer in January, as well as a loan move for Adama Traore.
TOP STORY – BARCELONA TARGET DE VRIJ
Barcelona are keen on Inter's Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij, reports Fichajes.
De Vrij is contracted with the Nerazzurri until the end of the 2022-23 season, but Barca may view him as Gerard Pique's successor.
Inter are reportedly open to interest from other parties, if the price is right, with the 30-year-old heading towards the final year of his present deal.
ROUND-UP
- The Daily Mail claims Paris Saint-Germain are putting together a lucrative deal to lure Paul Pogba to the club from Manchester United as a free agent. Pogba also has interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, while he may still stay at Old Trafford.
- Newcastle United's efforts to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos will continue in the off-season after missing out in January, reports Marca.
- RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has been added to Manchester United's list of off-season targets, claims ESPN.
- Crystal Palace and Watford are both keen on Liverpool veteran James Milner, according to Fichajes.