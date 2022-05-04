Rumour Has It: Barcelona give Aston Villa Coutinho ultimatum

London, May 4: Barcelona's financial volatility has necessitated a cut of overall wage spend, and Philippe Coutinho has long been viewed as dispensable.
Since his big-money signing from Liverpool, the incompatibility the Brazil international has represented has only been reinforced with loan spells at Bayern Munich and Aston Villa.
However, in need of funds, the Blaugrana have reportedly set the Birmingham club a timeframe for confirming his permanent signing.
TOP STORY – BARCELONA GIVE ASTON VILLA COUTINHO ULTIMATUM
Barcelona have given Aston Villa until the end of the month to confirm whether they will sign Coutinho on a permanent deal, Sport is reporting.
The cash-strapped Catalan giants loaned Coutinho to Villa in January with a €40million (£33.7m) purchase option, but Villa have now been given until the end of May to finalise the deal.
Barcelona have reportedly insisted that the finances be resolved by the end of June, as it would help balance their accounts for the season.
The 29-year-old has played erratically despite four goals and three assists in 14 appearances, not directly contributing to a league goal since early March against Leeds.
ROUND-UP
- Romelu Lukaku has no intention of joining Milan or Newcastle United despite frustration over a lack of opportunities, according to the Evening Standard.
- Chelsea want to sign 20-year-old Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig, Goal reports.
- Football Insider reports Inter Milan are looking to sell Stefan de Vrij, with Tottenham and Aston Villa among the clubs interested.
- Lazio are willing to lower their asking price for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to around €80million, per Calciomercato.