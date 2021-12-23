Rumour Has It: Barcelona plot move for Juventus' de Ligt

Barcelona, December 23: Matthijs de Ligt's future at Juventus is unclear following comments from his agent Mino Raiola.
The Netherlands international has been with the Bianconeri since July 2019 but could be set to move on.
Juventus are off the pace in the Serie A title race this season and Raiola said his client was "ready for a new step".
TOP STORY – BARCA CONSIDER DE LIGT MOVE
Barcelona are considering making a move for Juventus defender De Ligt, reports Gerard Romero.
The Blaugrana would need to offload the salaries of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho to enable the transfer.
De Ligt has been linked with a switch away from Juventus, with Chelsea also interested.
⚠️ DE LIGT sería opción para el #Barça si Umtiti y Coutinho salieran en el #mercato de invierno. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #fcbarcelona #fcblive— Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) December 22, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham and Manchester United will rival Newcastle United in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, claims 90min. Trippier is keen to return to England after two and a half years in Spain.
- Real Madrid are interested in Lille forward Jonathan David at the end of this season, claims Marca. Arsenal and West Ham are also monitoring the Canadian.
- Gerard Romero is reporting that Bayern Munich are considering a move for Barcelona's USA international full-back Sergino Dest.
- ESPN claims Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was stripped of the Gunners captaincy last week.