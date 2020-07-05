Rumour Has It: Chelsea target Havertz to discuss future, Thiago to join Liverpool or Man Utd

London, July 5: Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has been tipped to leave the Bundesliga outfit at the end of the season.
Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the possible destinations.
Havertz's future could become a lot clearer following Leverkusen's 4-2 defeat to Bayern in the DFB-Pokal decider.
TOP STORY – CHELSEA BOOSTED BY HAVERTZ NEWS
Kai Havertz wants to meet with Bayer Leverkusen to discuss his future after the DFB-Pokal final loss to Bayern Munich, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.
Havertz scored a consolation goal as Leverkusen went down 4-2 to Bayern in Berlin on Saturday.
Chelsea are interested in Havertz, Real Madrid are hesitant about signing the Germany international in 2020, while Bayern are not prepared to make a bid this year.
Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United have also been linked.
Update @kaihavertz29: After the Cup Final the Player now wants a meeting with the club Leverkusen to talk about his future. Chelsea is interested. Bayern does not bid this summer. Real is hesitating for 2020— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 4, 2020
ROUND-UP
- Falk also claims Bayern star Thiago Alcantara could join Liverpool or United. Bayern are braced for Thiago to leave at the end of the season and the Spanish midfielder has been tipped to move to Premier League champions Liverpool. However, United are also reportedly interested.
- United, Arsenal, Napoli and Atletico Madrid are among the teams eyeing a cut-price deal for Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, says Marca. Everton and Wolves have also been mentioned as suitors.
- According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are desperate to sign Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey, so much so they are prepared to sell either Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette or Lucas Torreira to fund the transfer.
- Gazzetta journalist Nicolo Schirra reports Sporting CP are in advanced negotiations to extend Joelson Fernandes' contract. The Portuguese side are looking to increase the 17-year-old's release clause from €45million to €100m amid interest from Barca, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
#Sporting are in talks to extend #JoelsonFernandes (born in 2003) contract until 2025. They want to incrase the release clause (current is €45M) to €100M. Many clubs are looking him and asked info to his agent (Kia Joorabchian): #Arsenal, #BVB, #Leipzig and #Barça. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 5, 2020
- Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, Foot Mercato claims. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to sign a right-back after Thomas Meunier left for Dortmund.
- Madrid forward Luka Jovic remains Milan's first choice to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Calciomercato says. Milan are ready to meet Jovic's agent as they look to pair the Serbia international with former Eintracht Frankfurt team-mate Ante Rebic at San Siro. Patrik Schick – who spent the season on loan at Leipzig from Roma – is another option should Milan fail to land Jovic.
- Inter prefer David Alaba over Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri and have already met the Bayern star twice, according to SportMediaset. Alaba has also been linked to Chelsea, PSG, Madrid and Manchester City.