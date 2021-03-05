Rumour Has It: Chelsea make move for Donnarumma, Bayern seal new Musiala deal

Milan, March 5: Gianluigi Donnarumma is attracting interest from across Europe.
Donnarumma's Milan contract expires at season's end and the star goalkeeper is yet to commit.
Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly ready to prise the Italy international to London.
TOP STORY – CHELSEA LAUNCH DONNARUMMA BID
Chelsea are ready to make a move for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to Libero Quotidiano.
Donnarumma's contract expires at the end of the season and Premier League giants Chelsea are set to submit an offer worth £9million (€10.5m) per season, despite already boasting the world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.
The Italy international has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.
ROUND-UP
- Sky reports teenage sensation Jamal Musiala has signed a long-term contract extension with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The new deal is reportedly worth €5m per year and will tie him to Bayern until 2026.
- Manchester City have joined the race for Atalanta star Robin Gosens, according to Virgilio. Gosens has had interest from Serie A rivals Inter and Juventus but Atalanta are understood to want €40m (£34m) for his services.
Leicester close in on £15m deal for Odsonne Edouard as long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy https://t.co/Vqs7InAHSR— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 4, 2021
- The Daily Mail says Leicester City are planning for Jamie Vardy's long-term replacement by targeting a £15m move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard.
- Santiago Arias is being circled by Everton, Roma and PSG this off-season, according to Kicker. Arias is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen from Atletico Madrid.
- InterLive claims Inter are keen on Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who is currently on loan at Genoa, and may use Matias Vecino in exchange. The Nerazzurri are looking for goalkeeper cover for Samir Handanovic.