Rumour Has It: Dembele pulled plug on Man United move

Manchester, October 7: Manchester United may have boosted their Premier League hopes by securing four transfer deadline-day signings but perhaps their biggest deal slipped away.
A season-long loan deal was agreed for Barcelona and France star Ousmane Dembele to join the likes of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail.
But the transfer sensationally fell through when the 23-year-old winger refused to pen a contract extension with the Catalan club.
TOP STORY - BARCA 'FURIOUS' AT DEMBELE AFTER UNITED MOVE COLLAPSES
Reports claim the Spanish giants were targeting the signature of Lyon's ex-United ace Memphis Depay and needed Dembele off the books to complete the deal.
After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side missed out on signing Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils lined up a big money loan move for Dembele, agreeing to pay his wages and a substantial fee.
Before the deal went through, Barca wanted Dembele to ink a contract extension until 2023 to increase their leverage if the Frenchman raised his value with a stand-out Premier League campaign.
Dembele, who who has two years left on his contract, declined and both his Man United loan deal and Depay's move fell through, leaving Barcelona chiefs 'furious', according for Spanish media outlet AS.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United's lengthy pursuit of Jadon Sancho was halted after the Premier League club calculated the total cost would be £227million, according to the Guardian, with Borussia Dortmund reportedly demanding £108m for the England star.
- Marca reports that Barcelona are prepared to wait until next year to return to make a bid for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, having come up short with their offer this time.
- The Camp Nou giants were said to be lining up a move for Liverpool's Giorginio Wijnaldum but the Mirror reports the Dutchman has downplayed the club's interest in him.
- After Arsenal landed a deadline-day coup to bring in Thomas Partey, the Times reports the Gunners are now desperate to offload Mesut Ozil before the end of the season.
- Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in the good books of Saint Etienne after failing to secure William Saliba's return on loan to the French club, according to talkSPORT.