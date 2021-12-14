Rumour Has It: Fiorentina set €100m price tag on hot property Vlahovic

London, December 14: Fiorentina's Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is attracting a long list of suitors.
Vlahovic is under contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until June 2023.
Fiorentina are hoping to convince him to extend amid increasing interest in him.
TOP STORY – FIORENTINA SET €100M VLAHOVIC PRICE TAG
Fiorentina have set a whopping €100million (£85m) price tag for Vlahovic according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus and Manchester City are all keen on the Serbian striker.
Vlahovic netted 21 Serie A goals last season and has already got 15 to his name this term, making him hot property.
ROUND-UP
- Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara is on Manchester United's radar with a view to sign him as a free agent, reports The Athletic. Wolverhampton and Newcastle are also believed to be interested in Kamara.
- Real Madrid are in the box seat to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger following positive discussions, according to The Guardian. Rudiger is set to exit Chelsea as a free agent at the end of this season.
- Tottenham are set to allow Dele Alli to exit the club in January, claims The Athletic. England international Alli has made eight league appearances for Spurs this season and is understood to not be in new manager Antonio Conte's plans.
- Fichajes claims that Manchester United will join Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Porto winger Luis Diaz.
- Newcastle wants to sign Lille's 21-year-old defender Sven Botman in January, reports The Guardian.