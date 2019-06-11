Football

Rumour Has It: Oblak interested in Manchester United

By
Jan Oblak
Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak – a boyhood supporter of the Red Devils – is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford

London, June 11: A Manchester United fan could soon be their next goalkeeper.

Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak – a boyhood supporter of the Red Devils – is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Talk of Oblak comes at a good time, with uncertainty continuing to hang over David de Gea's future at United.

TOP STORY – OBLAK EYES UNITED

Atletico's exodus could continue, with ESPN FC claiming Jan Oblak wants to leave LaLiga's runners-up following broken promises over his future.

Oblak is apparently keener on Premier League side United than Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain as Antoine Griezmann prepares to leave after the departures of captain Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran and Filipe Luis.

The 26-year-old only signed a new Atletico deal until 2023 earlier this year. The report is music to the ears of United fans, with David de Gea no closer to signing a new contract amid reported interest from PSG.

ROUND-UP

- United are preparing a second bid, reportedly worth £50million, for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka according to Sky Sports after their initial offer was turned down.

- Marko Grujic could make a permanent move to Germany. After a successful loan spell at Hertha Berlin from Liverpool. Goal reports that Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt could use the money from Luka Jovic's sale to buy the 23-year-old. Champions League holders Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to accept anything less than £25m.

- Sticking with the Germany-Liverpool theme and the Reds have ruled out signing Werder Bremen striker Max Kruse, says the Liverpool Echo.

- According to Sky Sports, Tottenham could sign Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai if Kieran Trippier leaves Spurs.

- PSG are confident of signing Ajax's in-demand captain Matthijs de Ligt, per The Independent. The French giants are reportedly offering the 19-year-old centre-back the biggest financial package amid interest from Barcelona and United.

- United are refusing to entertain offers for Real Madrid target Paul Pogba, AS reports. It comes as La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa, Juan Cuadrado, Joao Cancelo and Mattia Perin could be sold by Juventus to fund a move for their former midfielder.

- Arsenal must raise their bid for Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet after having a €48m offer rejected by the Serie A side, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
