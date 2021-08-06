Rumour Has It: PSG and City are Messi favourites, United still want Trippier

London, August 6: Where will Lionel Messi land?
Barcelona's shock announcement of his departure set rumours flying.
Will it be Paris, Manchester or somewhere else?
TOP STORY - MESSI ON THE MARKET
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are rumoured to be the top suitors for Lionel Messi.
The French giants have already made contact with Messi's representatives, according to Fabrizio Romano, and are seen in many quarters as the favourites to land the Argentine forward.
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona as contract talks fail
It remains to be seen wherher PSG can take on Messi after making several major moves during the transfer window, while City may be in a similarly difficult situation after finalising their £100million deal for Jack Grealish on Thursday.
A reunion with Pep Guardiola may still be a possibility, though, especially if Tottenham refuse to engage in talks around a Harry Kane deal.
Major League Soccer could also be a possibility, though Messi is expected to remain in Europe for at least a few more years.
A reunion with Guardiola now looks likely. https://t.co/qeJtwtXp3b— MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 5, 2021
ROUND-UP
- Manchester United have not given up on a move for Kieran Trippier, though they have not come close to Atletico Madrid's £34million demands for the England international, The Sun says.
- West Ham are in talks with Fiorentina for centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, Fabrizio Romano reports, with the Serie A side eyeing Matija Nastasic of Schalke as a replacement.
- Arsenal have bid £17m for Lazio striker Joaquin Correa, claims Corriere dello Sport.
- Juventus are interested in bringing back Barcelona's Miralem Pjanic on either a loan or a permanent deal, says Calciomercato.
- Roma are lining up a £21m bid for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, says Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Crystal Palace are among multiple clubs hoping to lure Adam Armstrong from Blackburn, with the Daily Mail saying they are favoured ahead of Norwich City and Southampton.