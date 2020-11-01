Football
Rumour Has It: Liverpool targeting Ajax's Schuurs, Madrid set for quiet January

By Sacha Pisani
Perr Schuurs
Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Ajax centre-back Perr Schurrs.

London, November 1: A defender appears to be high on the list for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk recovering from a serious knee injury.

Ajax's Perr Schuurs is no stranger to Merseyside and the 20-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool.

Could another Dutchman be set for Anfield?

TOP STORY – REDS EYEING AJAX SENSATION

Liverpool are monitoring Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs amid their injury crisis, according to The Mirror.

With Virgil van Dijk recovering from a serious knee injury, Premier League champions Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive options.

Schuurs previously trialled at Anfield and the 20-year-old has emerged as an option for Liverpool.

ROUND-UP

- Marca says Real Madrid are not planning any January signings as they eye further sales. Los Blancos have been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

- Calciomercato reports Milan are continuing to monitor Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbia international has also been linked with Inter and Manchester United previously.

- Chelsea are chasing Malmo's Anel Ahmedhodzic, claims Expressen. The 21-year-old has impressed at the Swedish club.

- Madrid midfielder Isco is keen to link up with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, according to The Mirror. James Rodriguez has starred since swapping Madrid for Everton.

- Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing Juventus to sign PSG's Angel Di Maria, reports Calciomercato. The pair played together at Madrid.

Story first published: Sunday, November 1, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
