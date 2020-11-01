Rumour Has It: Liverpool targeting Ajax's Schuurs, Madrid set for quiet January

London, November 1: A defender appears to be high on the list for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk recovering from a serious knee injury.
Ajax's Perr Schuurs is no stranger to Merseyside and the 20-year-old is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool.
Could another Dutchman be set for Anfield?
TOP STORY – REDS EYEING AJAX SENSATION
Liverpool are monitoring Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs amid their injury crisis, according to The Mirror.
With Virgil van Dijk recovering from a serious knee injury, Premier League champions Liverpool are looking to bolster their defensive options.
Schuurs previously trialled at Anfield and the 20-year-old has emerged as an option for Liverpool.
ROUND-UP
- Marca says Real Madrid are not planning any January signings as they eye further sales. Los Blancos have been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
- Calciomercato reports Milan are continuing to monitor Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbia international has also been linked with Inter and Manchester United previously.
- Chelsea are chasing Malmo's Anel Ahmedhodzic, claims Expressen. The 21-year-old has impressed at the Swedish club.
- Madrid midfielder Isco is keen to link up with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, according to The Mirror. James Rodriguez has starred since swapping Madrid for Everton.
- Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing Juventus to sign PSG's Angel Di Maria, reports Calciomercato. The pair played together at Madrid.